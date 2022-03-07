TotalEnergies did not face government pressure to quit Russia -CEO

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - French energy giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA did not come under government pressure to fully exit Russia following the Ukraine invasion but the company will not invest new capital in the country, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday.

"I had discussions obviously with the highest authority in my country and there is no push from them for us to exit Russia," Pouyanne told the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

TotalEnergies has stopped buying oil from Russia, Pouyanne said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso)

