TotalEnergies denies producing jet fuel for Russian army after Le Monde report

French firm TotalEnergies on Wednesday denied a newspaper report which said gas condensate converted into jet fuel and delivered by a company it co-owns with Russia's Novatek might have supplied Russian army bases.

"No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian army," the company said in a statement.

The Le Monde newspaper report was based on energy market data. It said the fuel might have been used at a Russian army which non-governmental organisations have accused of striking civilian targets in Ukraine.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

