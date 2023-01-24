TotalEnergies' Dalia oilfield in Angola to start 35-day maintenance in Feb.

Adds detail

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' offshore oilfield Dalia in Angola will undergo planned maintenance for about 35 days starting Feb. 20, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company added that the maintenance will include inspections of equipment, subsea lines and works relating to flare tips.

The field produces more than 200,000 barrels per day. Traders said there may not be any Dalia cargoes for export in March as production will need to be shut down to complete the works.

Angola's March programme is set to be unusually short at just 30 cargoes. O/LOAD

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

