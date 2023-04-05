TotalEnergies confirms previously announced Iraq deal

April 05, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA confirmed on Wednesday a previously announced deal with Iraq, adding that the deal marked a strong signal for foreign investment in Iraq.

On Tuesday, Iraq said it had agreed to a smaller 30% stake in TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA long-delayed $27 billion project, reviving a deal that Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment into the battered country.

