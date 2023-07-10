News & Insights

TotalEnergies confirms deal with Sonatrach to increase Algerian natural gas production

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

July 10, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and local producer Sonatrach agreed to hike natural gas production in Algeria, the French company said on Monday, adding that the two companies had also extended their partnership in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The combined production of two gas fields in the country is now expected to exceed 100,000 boe per day by 2026, versus a level of around 60,000 boe per day in 2022, TotalEnergies said in a statement. Sonatrach had announced the agreement on Sunday.

Under a second agreement, Sonatrach and TotalEnergies have also extended until 2024 their partnership for LNG deliveries of 2 million tons per year towards the port of Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille.

