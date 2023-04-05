TotalEnergies confirms deal with Iraq on $27 bln energy project

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 05, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PAconfirmed it had reached an agreement with the Iraqi government on a long-delayed $27billion energy project, reviving a deal which Baghdad hopes could lure back foreign investment in the country.

The deal was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.

But it has been held up by disputes over the terms of the contract.

After the Iraqi government said on Tuesday it had agreed to take a smaller than initially demanded stake in the project of 30%, TotalEnergies said in a statement it would own a 45% stake, with QatarEnergy holding the remaining 25%.

The French company said the deal reached with the Iraqi government "is a strong and positive signal for foreign investment in the country."

The Gas Growth Integrated Project aims to improve the country's electricity supply, including by recovering flared gas on three oil fields to supply power generation plants.

TotalEnergies said it would in addition develop a 1 GW solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid, inviting Saudi company ACWA Power to join the project.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.