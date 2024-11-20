TotalEnergies Concludes €1.42 Billion Tender Offer

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.
TotalEnergies SE successfully concluded its Tender Offer, purchasing €1.42 billion worth of its deeply subordinated notes, while €1.08 billion remains outstanding. The settlement for these transactions is expected on November 22, 2024. This move is a strategic step by TotalEnergies to manage its debt ahead of the notes’ first call date in 2025.
