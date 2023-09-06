News & Insights

TotalEnergies CEO to visit Suriname next week, flags 'good news'

September 06, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said at a Barclays conference on Wednesday that he will visit Suriname next week with the possibility of "good news" on developing oil projects.

The company has identified a field for oil development, Pouyanne added.

"We have in Suriname a field of oil which is big enough to launch a sizeable deepwater development, but I will reveal all the details to the Suriname president," he said.

