TotalEnergies CEO to meet Suriname's president, state oil firm executives

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

September 13, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Ank Kuipers for Reuters ->

PARAMARIBO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will meet Suriname's President Chan Santokhi on Wednesday to discuss a promising oil project that could inaugurate the South American country's offshore production.

Suriname's Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin told a local radio station on Wednesday that TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne also plans to meet executives of state oil company Staatsolie.

"It is an important moment, a milestone, because in addition to reforming the economy... we are looking at a very special development toward the future for the Surinamese nation," Ramdin said. "We have high hopes and we are very committed."

Pouyanne announced his travel to Paramaribo last week, and said the company had identified an oilfield "big enough to launch a sizeable deepwater development."

TotalEnergies and U.S. development partner APA Corp APA.O are expected to make a final investment decision by the end of 2024 for block 58, Suriname's most promising offshore oil area. First oil production could begin in 2028, analysts at Jefferies have estimated.

APA's appraisal well confirms extension of oil resources in Suriname https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/apas-appraisal-well-confirms-extension-oil-resources-suriname-2023-08-02/

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

