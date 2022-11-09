BP

TotalEnergies CEO says West, rest of world differ on Ukraine war

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 09, 2022 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The rest of the world, namely countries in Asia and Africa, does not share the Western world's view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said the head of TotalEnergies TTEF.PA which has refused to drop its Russian assets.

"The vision which we have of this conflict in the Western camp is by no means shared by the vast majority of the rest of the world," TotalEnergies' Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told the French parliament's foreign affairs committee on Wednesday.

Last month, TotalEnergies said it had received around $748 million in dividends from its Russian assets in the first nine months of the year.

Unlike London-based rivals BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L, TotalEnergies has held on to investments in Russia, including minority stakes in gas producer Novatek and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
SHEL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter