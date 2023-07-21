News & Insights

TotalEnergies buys 50% stake in Turkey's Ronesans Enerji

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 21, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Ronesans Holding Chairman Erman Ilicak said on Friday that France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA had acquired a 50% stake in the Turkish conglomerate's renewable energy subsidiary Ronesans Enerji.

The company did not provide detail on the price of the acquisition.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; editing by Jason Neely)

