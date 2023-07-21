TotalEnergies buys 50% stake in Turkey's Ronesans Enerji

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Ronesans Holding Chairman Erman Ilicak said on Friday that France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA had acquired a 50% stake in the Turkish conglomerate's renewable energy subsidiary Ronesans Enerji.

The company did not provide detail on the price of the acquisition.

