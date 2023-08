PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy the 40% participating interest held by the company CapeOmega in the CO2 storage exploration licence ExL004, located off the shore of Bergen in Norway.

