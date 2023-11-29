News & Insights

World Markets

TotalEnergies buys 20 mln stg stake in Morocco-UK energy project

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 29, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Victor Goury-Laffont for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it had bought a minority stake in the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project, a move it said would help the company achieve its targets in the coming year.

TotalEnergies said it had acquired a 20 million pound ($25 million) stake. Other investors include Britain's Octopus Energy Group and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, which both took part in a development funding round earlier this year.

Vincent Stoquart, TotalEnergies' senior vice-president of renewables, said the project would benefit from the company's "track record in developing large and complex integrated energy projects".

Xlinks plans to transfer solar and wind energy produced in Morocco to Britain via four 3,800 kilometres-long (2,361 miles) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables, hoping to offer renewable energy to seven million British households.

The project says it has reached an agreement with Britain's national grid to start transmitting energy by the end of the decade.

($1 = 0.7872 pounds)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont Editing by Mark Potter)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.