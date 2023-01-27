TotalEnergies buying extra stake in Fort Hills from Teck Resources for around $234 mln

Repeats with no changes in text

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Friday it would buy an extra 6.65% stake in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources TECKb.TO for 312 million Canadian Dollars ($234 million).

The deal will result in TotalEnergies owning a 31.23% stake in Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership.

($1 = 1.3340 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter)

