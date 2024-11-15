News & Insights

Markets
BP

TotalEnergies, BP, Equinor, And Shell Commit $500 Mln To Support UN SDG7 And Expand Energy Access

November 15, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies, BP, Equinor, and Shell announced a joint commitment to invest in projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 (UN SDG7), which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

The four energy giants are activating a new initiative to drive high-impact local projects that will help achieve SDG7 by 2030. With a combined $500 million in committed capital, the investment will focus on promising projects, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, designed to provide underserved communities with access to electricity and improved cooking solutions, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The funding will target a wide range of solutions, including solar home systems, mini/metro grids, clean cooking technologies, and enabling innovations like e-mobility, energy storage, and management systems. This initiative not only aims to support SDG7 but also has the potential to deliver co-benefits such as job creation and better health outcomes in the regions served.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
EQNR
SHEL
TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.