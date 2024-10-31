News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies Boosts Dividend, Emphasizes Shareholder Returns

October 31, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a third interim dividend of €0.79 per share for fiscal year 2024, marking a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. This move aligns with their commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The dividend will be paid exclusively in cash, highlighting the company’s robust financial position.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.