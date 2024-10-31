TotalEnergies Boosts Dividend, Emphasizes Shareholder Returns

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a third interim dividend of €0.79 per share for fiscal year 2024, marking a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. This move aligns with their commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The dividend will be paid exclusively in cash, highlighting the company’s robust financial position.

