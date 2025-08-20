TotalEnergies Boosts Clean Energy Goals With Solarized Vietnam Plant

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced the solarization of its lubricant plant at Go Dau, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam. This project is part of TotalEnergies' ongoing commitment to energy transition across its operations in Vietnam.



The landmark project is the first for TotalEnergies ENEOS in Vietnam. This company is a joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop on-site B2B solar distributed generation across Asia.



The project combines a 220-kWh battery energy storage system (“BESS”) with a 310 kWp solar photovoltaic (“PV”) system, allowing the plant to use clean, renewable energy to cover up to 60% of its electrical needs. The system is expected to generate approximately 460 MWh of electricity annually, avoiding around 300 tons of CO??? emissions each year.

How Will TTE Benefit From It?

TotalEnergies is expected to seek financial efficiency via energy cost relief. Generating its own electricity reduces dependence on grid power, which can have variable prices. This helps stabilize and potentially lower operating costs over time.



The battery storage component enables better management of energy — storing solar power for use during peak periods or outages. Solar power plus battery storage visibly showcases the company’s commitment to clean energy and sustainability, thereby improving its standing on environmental, social and governance benchmarks. This initiative reflects TotalEnergies' broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while supporting its local entities in reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing energy resilience.



These moves also support TotalEnergies’ plan to have low-carbon businesses represent 15-20% of its sales by 2040, and expand its renewable energy generation capacity substantially.

TTE’s Focus on Clean Energy

TTE is developing a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio that combines flexible assets, such as combined-cycle gas turbines and storage, with renewable energy sources, including solar, onshore and offshore wind. The idea is to provide clean, reliable electricity to its customers.



At the end of June 2025, TotalEnergies had 30 gigawatt ("GW") of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity. It aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and achieve more than 100 terawatt-hours of net electricity production by 2030.



In July 2025, TotalEnergies closed its acquisition of a 50% stake in the solar, wind and BESS portfolio of AES Corporation’s AES subsidiary AES Dominicana Renewables Energy. Through this acquisition, TTE will be able to expand its renewables business in the Dominican Republic, where it currently has a 103 MW solar project under development, a largely solarized network of 184 service stations and natural gas distribution.

Other Companies’ Focus on Renewables

As industries accelerate their transition to cleaner energy, solar PV deployment has witnessed significant global growth in recent years. Other companies such as SolarEdge Technologies SEDG and First Solar FSLR are also benefiting from the expanding market for solar PV and battery storage.



SolarEdge Technologies significantly benefits from the growth of solar PV technology by providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, performance and management of solar energy systems.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s 2025 earnings per share and sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 86.7% and 24.5%, respectively.



First Solar specializes in thin-film PV technology, which requires less semiconductor material than traditional silicon-based panels. This technology also offers advantages in terms of temperature coefficient, spectral response and shading response.



FSLR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 33.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 28%.

TTE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of TotalEnergies have risen 2.7% compared with the industry’s 2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





