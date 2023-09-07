TotalEnergies begins Port Arthur, Texas, coker restart -sources

Adds details, background in paragraphs 3-5

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA began restarting the coker at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said people familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to comment.

The 60,000-bpd coker was shut on Aug. 23 after a malfunction on the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 crude distillation unit (CDU) idled it and the 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 (VDU-2).

ACU-1 and VDU-2 restarted on Wednesday.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into either feedstock for motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be used as a substitute for coal.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

