TotalEnergies, Aramco to build $11 bln petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it joined forces with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco} to build a new petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia.

The project involves an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco (62.5%) and TotalEnergies (37.5%), the statement said.

Construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2023 with commercial operation targeted to start in 2027.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

