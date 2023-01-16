US Markets
TotalEnergies approves final investment decision for Lapa oil project off Brazil

January 16, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil.

TotalEnergies has a 45% stake in the project, in partnership with Shell SHEL.L, which holds 30%, and Repsol Sinopec REP.MC, which has 25%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

