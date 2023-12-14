News & Insights

TotalEnergies announces wage hike and bonus for French staff

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

December 14, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Thursday a wage hike and bonus for staff in France, with the French government keen that workers get paid more to cope with inflation.

TotalEnergies said it had agreed a deal with leading French trade unions for a 5% salary increase in France for 2024, and a bonus ranging from 2,000 euros ($2,181) up to 4,000 euros.

($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.