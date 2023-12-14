TotalEnergies announces wage hike and bonus for French staff

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Thursday a wage hike and bonus for staff in France, with the French government keen that workers get paid more to cope with inflation.

TotalEnergies said it had agreed a deal with leading French trade unions for a 5% salary increase in France for 2024, and a bonus ranging from 2,000 euros ($2,181) up to 4,000 euros.

($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter)

