News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies Announces Strategic Debt Repurchase and New Issuance

November 12, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a tender offer to repurchase €2.5 billion of its undated deeply subordinated notes issued in 2015 and plans to issue new notes to manage its hybrid portfolio more effectively. The new notes will be issued in two tranches, aimed at qualified investors, with conditions set to the company’s discretion. The tender offer is part of TotalEnergies’ strategy to optimize its financial structure amidst evolving market conditions.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.