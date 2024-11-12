TotalEnergies Announces Strategic Debt Repurchase and New Issuance

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a tender offer to repurchase €2.5 billion of its undated deeply subordinated notes issued in 2015 and plans to issue new notes to manage its hybrid portfolio more effectively. The new notes will be issued in two tranches, aimed at qualified investors, with conditions set to the company’s discretion. The tender offer is part of TotalEnergies’ strategy to optimize its financial structure amidst evolving market conditions.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.