TotalEnergies announces start of production at Brazil's Mero field

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Monday the start of production from the first development phase of the Mero field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

TotalEnergies said that this first phase would be followed by three additional development phases, with the future Mero-2, Mero-3 and Mero-4 phases each having a production capacity of 180,000 barrels per day and production start-ups scheduled between 2023 and 2025.

The Mero field is operated by Petrobras which holds a 38.6% stake in partnership with TotalEnergies which holds 19.3%, Shell Brasil which also has 19.3%, CNPC with 9.65%, CNOOC Limited with 9,65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA-PPSA with 3.5%, representing the Brazil government.

