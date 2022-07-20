TotalEnergies announces progress on Papua New Guinea LNG project

French company TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday progress regarding its plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea.

TotalEnergies said its Papua LNG joint venture had decided to launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities.

Studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities were also progressing in line with the overall project schedule, with an objective of launching the integrated FEED in the fourth quarter of 2022. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027, added TotalEnergies.

