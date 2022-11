PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced plans on Tuesday to reduce electricity tariffs in France, following government pressure to do more to help consumers tackle rising inflation and higher household bills.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.