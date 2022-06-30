TotalEnergies announces oil price discounts for motorists in France

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, under pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers tackle higher energy costs, announced on Thursday measures to help motorists in France with discounts on petrol pump prices.

TotalEnergies said that from July 1 to Aug. 31, it would offer a 0.12 euros-per-litre discount on fuel. This would result in an overall discount at TotalEnergies service stations of 0.30 euros-per-litre, coming on top of French state discounts of 18 euro cents at petrol pump prices.

