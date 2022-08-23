TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables produce first power from Seagreen windfarm

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and partner SSE Renewables SSE.L on Tuesday announced the first power generation from their Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

"The project has already brought several benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets," said Paul Cooley, Director of Offshore Wind at SSE Renewables.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )

