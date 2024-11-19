News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies and Oil India Collaborate on Emissions Detection

November 19, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

TotalEnergies has teamed up with Oil India to employ its innovative AUSEA technology for detecting and measuring methane emissions at Oil India’s sites. This collaboration highlights the commitment of both companies to reducing emissions and aligns with the global Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter’s goals of achieving net-zero operations by 2050. The AUSEA technology, mounted on drones, provides a significant advancement in emissions tracking, offering a highly accurate tool for environmental monitoring.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.