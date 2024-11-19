TotalEnergies and Oil India Collaborate on Emissions Detection

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has teamed up with Oil India to employ its innovative AUSEA technology for detecting and measuring methane emissions at Oil India’s sites. This collaboration highlights the commitment of both companies to reducing emissions and aligns with the global Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter’s goals of achieving net-zero operations by 2050. The AUSEA technology, mounted on drones, provides a significant advancement in emissions tracking, offering a highly accurate tool for environmental monitoring.

