TotalEnergies and INPEX to buy 100% of Timor Sea gas field interest from PTTEP

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday said it had teamed up with Japanese peer INPEX 1605.T to acquire 100% of the interest in the AC-RL7 permit in the Timor Sea from PTTEP.

The permit, which includes gas and condensate fields, is expected to contribute to the long-term supply of the Ichthys LNG natural gas liquefaction plant, in which TotalEnergies is a 26% partner while INPEX and other Asian minority shareholders hold the remaining 74%.

