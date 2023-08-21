News & Insights

TotalEnergies and INPEX to buy 100% of Timor Sea gas field interest from PTTEP

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

August 21, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday said it had teamed up with Japanese peer INPEX 1605.T to acquire 100% of the interest in the AC-RL7 permit in the Timor Sea from PTTEP.

The permit, which includes gas and condensate fields, is expected to contribute to the long-term supply of the Ichthys LNG natural gas liquefaction plant, in which TotalEnergies is a 26% partner while INPEX and other Asian minority shareholders hold the remaining 74%.

