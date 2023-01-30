TotalEnergies and ENI transfer over to QatarEnergy stake in some Lebanon assets

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 30, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oil companies TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Eni ENI.MI said on Monday they had completed the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in the exploration Blocks 4 and 9 which are situated off the coast of Lebanon.

TotalEnergies and Eni will each retain a 35% interest in the blocks with QatarEnergy holding the remaining 30%.

"We are very pleased to welcome QatarEnergy in our exploration acreage in Lebanon. The recent delineation of Lebanon's maritime border with Israel has created a new momentum for the exploration of its hydrocarbon potential," said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

