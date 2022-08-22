TotalEnergies and ENI make major gas discovery off the shore of Cyprus

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Energy companies TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and ENI ENI.MI announced a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus.

Cronos-1 encountered several good quality carbonate reservoir intervals and confirmed overall net gas pay of more than 260 meters, said TotalEnergies in a statement. TotalEnergies and ENI each have a 50% stake in Block 6.

"This successful exploration well at Cronos-1 is another illustration of the impact of our exploration strategy which is focused on discovering resources with low technical cost and low carbon emissions, to contribute to energy security including to provide an additional sources of gas supply to Europe," said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration at TotalEnergies.

Cyprus's offshore exploration programme has faced strong objections from Turkey. The island was divided after a 1974 Turkish invasion, with overlapping claims of jurisdiction extending from land to the sea since.

