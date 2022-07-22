TotalEnergies and CMA CGM commit to lower prices to help French economy

Adds detail, background

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Friday it was committing to a large-scale fuel price reduction programme at its service stations across France while shipping giant CMA CGM said it would lower its container fees by 750 euros for imports to France from Asia.

The French government on Thursday urged companies to do more to help households cope as it faces pressure from lawmakers for a "supertax".

