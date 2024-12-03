TotalEnergies and Aramco to Explore Green Aviation Fuel

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies, Aramco, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company have signed an agreement to explore the development of a sustainable aviation fuels unit in Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to reduce aviation emissions by converting local waste materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, into innovative fuel alternatives. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the global push towards greener aviation solutions.

