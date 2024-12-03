News & Insights

TotalEnergies and Aramco to Explore Green Aviation Fuel

December 03, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies, Aramco, and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company have signed an agreement to explore the development of a sustainable aviation fuels unit in Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to reduce aviation emissions by converting local waste materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fats, into innovative fuel alternatives. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the global push towards greener aviation solutions.

