TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Secure Major Solar Project in Saudi Arabia

December 03, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy & Water Company have secured a 25-year power purchase agreement for a 300 MW solar project in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 goals to boost renewable energy. This collaboration underscores TotalEnergies’ commitment to expanding its renewable portfolio and supporting energy transitions in oil-producing regions. The project is expected to connect to the grid by 2026, marking a significant step in the Kingdom’s energy diversification efforts.

