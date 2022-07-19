TotalEnergies and ADNOC to explore UAE diesel supplies to France

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Tuesday an expansion of its strategic alliance with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which would examine new areas including the supply of diesel from the United Arab Emirates to France.

The deal coincided with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) this week, as France looks to diversify its sources of energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, France and the United Arab Emirates had already agreed a partnership to identify joint investment projects in France, the UAE or elsewhere in the fields of hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

