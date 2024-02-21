TotalEnergies, Airbus sign partnership in sustainable aviation fuel

Feb 21 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has signed a strategic partnership with Airbus AIR.PA under which it will supply the planemaker with sustainable aviation fuel to meet more than half its needs in Europe, the French energy group said on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to contribute to the reduction of the aviation sector's CO2 emissions in line with a plan to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050, TotalEnergies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Federica Mileo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

