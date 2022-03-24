US Markets

TotalEnergies aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 30%

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fuel product sales by more than 30% by 2030, compared with 2015.

The French oil major, which is due to hold an investor conference call later on Thursday, also said it was setting new targets for reducing its methane emissions and routing gas flaring.

