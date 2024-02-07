News & Insights

TotalEnergies adjusted net income down 31% in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 07, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Wednesday its net adjusted income fell to $5.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 31% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to lower oil prices and refining margins.

The oil and gas group recorded an an adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 billion, down 27% over the October-December period compared to the same time in 2022, and production of 2.483 million barrels per day, down 12% compared to fourth quarter 2022.

Its adusted net income reached $23.2 billion for the full year, down 36% from 2022, due to oil prices falling from their peak at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies proposed a dividend of 3.01 euros per share for 2023 up 7.1% compared to 2022.

The group expects net investments of $17 billion to $18 billion for 2024, of which $5 billion will be dedicated to its integrated power section.

