TotalEnergies adds 4GW to renewable energy portfolio with U.S. acquisition

TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it was adding 4 gigawatt (GW) to its renewable energy portfolio through the acquisition of a company based in Austin, Texas, called Core Solar.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, TotalEnergies further develops its presence in the United States where it now has a portfolio of more than 10 GW gross capacity of renewable projects in operation, in construction and in development, the company said.

