TotalEnergies acquires three TexGen gas-fired power plants for $635 mln

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has signed an agreement with U.S. company TexGen to acquire three gas-fired power plants representing 1.5 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity in Texas for $635 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.