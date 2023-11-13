News & Insights

TotalEnergies acquires three TexGen gas-fired power plants for $635 mln

November 13, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has signed an agreement with U.S. company TexGen to acquire three gas-fired power plants representing 1.5 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity in Texas for $635 million, the company said in a statement on Monday.

