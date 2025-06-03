Markets
TTE

TotalEnergies Acquires Pipeline Of Solar And Battery Storage Projects In UK From Low Carbon

June 03, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), Tuesday announced the acquisition of a pipeline of eight solar projects and two battery storage projects from Low Carbon, a large scale renewable energy company. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The solar projects have a capacity of 350 MW, whereas battery storage projects have a capacity of 85 MW. The company sees these projects to be operational by 2028.

The company further expects this acquisition of the projects located in the south of England to complement its integrated electricity portfolio in the UK.

In the pre-market hours, TTE is trading at $59.85, down 1.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.