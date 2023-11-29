News & Insights

Markets
TTE

TotalEnergies Acquires Minority Stake In Xlinks - Quick Facts

November 29, 2023 — 03:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE.L, TTE) has invested 20 million pounds to acquire a minority stake in Xlinks First Limited. Xlinks plans to develop a giant renewable project in Morocco to supply green electricity to the United Kingdom.

The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project is a first of a kind project that will generate 11.5 GW of zero-carbon electricity from the sun and wind to deliver 3.6GW of reliable energy. The project is backed by investors including Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.