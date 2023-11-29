TotalEnergies Acquires Minority Stake In Xlinks - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE.L, TTE) has invested 20 million pounds to acquire a minority stake in Xlinks First Limited. Xlinks plans to develop a giant renewable project in Morocco to supply green electricity to the United Kingdom.

The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project is a first of a kind project that will generate 11.5 GW of zero-carbon electricity from the sun and wind to deliver 3.6GW of reliable energy. The project is backed by investors including Octopus Energy and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

