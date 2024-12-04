TotalEnergies to acquire VSB for EUR 1.57B, sell 50% portfolio in some projects

TotalEnergies (TTE) announces the signing of an agreement with Swiss asset manager Partners Group for the acquisition of VSB Group, a Germany based renewable energy project developer for a consideration of EUR 1.57B. This transaction will strengthen TotalEnergies Integrated Power value chain in Germany, which represents half of VSB’s portfolio. On another side in line with its Integrated Power business model, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with funds managed by Apollo (APO) for the sale of 50% of a portfolio of 2 GW solar and battery energy storage systems, BESS, projects located in Texas. This transaction will provide $800M cash to TotalEnergies, $550M equity from Apollo and $250M shareholder loan refinancing.

