TotalEnergies: Northern Lights signs first deal to store CO2 in Norway

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday unveiled a commercial agreement to transport and store CO2 captured from Yara Sluiskil, an ammonia and fertilizer plant in the Netherlands, in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Under the agreement which TotalEnergies said was the first of its kind worldwide, some 800,000 tons of CO2 per year will be captured, compressed, and liquefied in the Netherlands and then transported to the Northern Lights site in Norway from 2025.

The CO2 will be permanently stored in geological layers some 2,600 meters under the seabed off the coast of Øygarden.

Northern Lights is a joint venture between Equinor EQNR.OL , Shell SHEL.L and Total.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

