Total Value on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Sets Another Record High Amid Market Rally
Bitcoinâs Lightning Network set a record high Monday as total capacity held in the protocolâs payment channels â sometimes referred to as âtotal value lockedâ (TVL) â reached $12.4 million.
- Two weeks ago, Lightning set the prior high of $12.37 million, surpassing the long-standing previous mark of $12.3 million that was reached in early July 2019 and lasted for 405 days.
- Bitcoinâs price appreciation has certainly helped boost Lightningâs TVL as the bellwether cryptocurrency has gained more than 30% since July.
- The total number of bitcoins held on Lightning sits at 1,060, up 24% so far this year, but still remains below the record high of 1,105 BTC set in early May 2019.
- Compared with the tens of millions of dollars pouring into Ethereum and related protocols because of the decentralized finance craze, Lightningâs growth may seem slow, but a variety of data underscores the networkâs steady increase in activity.
- The number of publicly broadcasting nodes, for example, has steadily increased throughout the entire lifetime of the protocol. Currently more than 7,600 nodes are connected to payment channels, up 55% from January.
- In August, Lightningâs node count grew 26%, adding 1,581 nodes, representing the largest monthly percentage growth since April 2018 and the largest real monthly growth ever.
- Lightning Labs, the company building the most popular implementation of Lightning, LND, further quantified the networkâs growth in a tweet shared earlier in August. Over 70 companies are currently building on LND, the company said.
