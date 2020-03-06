Total UK coronavirus cases reach 163

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

A total of 163 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, rising from 115, medical authorities said on Friday.

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - A total of 163 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom, rising from 115, medical authorities said on Friday.

The number of people who have died from the virus stands at one, the health ministry and the Public Health England (PHE) agency said.

Some British media reported earlier on Friday that there had been a second fatality.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters