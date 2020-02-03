TOTAL (TOT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TOTAL S.A. TOT is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 6, before the opening bell. This integrated oil and gas company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 14.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this earnings season.



Factors at Play



During the fourth quarter, TOTAL continued to expand LNG operations and renewable power generation capacity. First oil from lara, Brazil is likely to have boosted the company’s total production.



Buyback of shares from TOTAL is likely to have had a positive impact on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is also anticipated to have benefited from effective cost-management initiatives.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is $1.01 per share, which indicates a decline of 13.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TOTAL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TOTAL S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

TOTAL S.A. price-eps-surprise | TOTAL S.A. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: TOTAL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 12, 2020. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.90% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Enbridge Inc. ENB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 14. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is set to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +46.20% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



