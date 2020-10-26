TOTAL (TOT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TOTAL SE TOT is set to report third-quarter earnings on Oct 30, before the opening bell. This integrated oil and gas company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 40.07% in the last four quarters, on average.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, TOTAL, through acquisitions, tie-ups, joint venture and monetization of non-core assets continued to strengthen its overall portfolio, which is expected to get reflected in its third-quarter results.



Production from new startups is likely to have offset the fall from natural declines in the third quarter. To preserve liquidity amid such an unprecedented economic crisis, the company decided to lower planned capital expenditure for 2020 and resorted to cost-management initiatives. This is likely to have had a positive impact on third-quarter earnings.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for TOTAL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: TOTAL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



TC Energy Corporation TRP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Oct 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Linde Plc LIN is slated to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and carries a Zacks Rank 3.



Enbridge Inc. ENB is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 numbers on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

