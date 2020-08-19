TOTAL (TOT) to Benefit From LNG Focus and Diverse Assets

TOTAL SE’s TOT diverse assets across the globe, systematic investments, cost-reduction initiatives, expanding renewable assets portfolio and start-up of new projects will help to boost its performance.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has to face strong competition from other global integrated oil and gas companies.

Tailwinds

TOTAL has the minimum exposure to the mature North American region among the oil super majors. The company’s upstream assets have lower natural decline rates and longer productive lives, which give TOTAL a significant competitive edge over peers. The company firmly focuses on investing in quality assets in the rest of the world.



TOTAL continues to make strategic acquisitions and agreements with the existing operators in high-potential areas and divest assets that are not in sync with long-term objectives. In first-half 2020, it acquired $2.5 billion worth of assets and sold assets valued at $957 million.



TOTAL strives to be a net-zero carbon emission company by 2050 and has been taking steps to achieve the target. Its annual planned investment in low-carbon electricity generation is maintained in the range of $1.5-$2 billion. It is working to expand the LNG portfolio globally. The company is gradually building a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that could account for 15-20% of sales by 2040.



Preserving liquidity is the key amid the unexpected drop in oil prices and decline in global demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. TOTAL implemented cost-saving initiatives that are aimed to lower operating costs by more than $1 billion from 2019 levels.

Headwinds

TOTAL’s global presence exposes it to competition from national and international oil and gas majors. The company has to compete with ExxonMobil XOM, Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A, Chevron Corporation CVX and BP p.l.c. for acquiring assets and licenses for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the sale of manufactured products derived from crude and refined oil.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of TOTAL have gained 10.2% against the industry’s 0.8% decline.

