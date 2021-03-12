TOTAL (TOT) Partners Microsoft, Focuses on Net-Zero Emissions

TOTAL SE TOT has decided to collaborate with Microsoft Corporation MSFT and augment digital transformation, supporting its goal of net-zero emissions. TOTAL currently has an ambition to achieve net-zero emission by 2050 and Microsoft aims to utilize 100% renewable energy by 2025, both looking to substantially reduce carbon footprint.



TOTAL will assist Microsoft in lowering its dependence on diesel-based generation and supply renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs). The first PPA of 47 MW has been agreed for Microsoft’s Spanish operations. As part of the collaboration, TOTAL will make full utilization of Microsoft Office 365, which will provide collaboration and productivity solutions for its employees and its operations.

TOTAL’s Clean Energy Vision

TOTAL is gradually building its clean electricity generation portfolio. The acquisition of SunPower Corporation SPWR has enabled the company to expand solar operations since 2011. The company now plans to scale up renewable generation capacity to 25 Gigawatts (GW) by 2025 and then develop 100 GW by 2030. TOTAL also targets to generate 40% of revenues in 2050 from low-carbon electricity sales.



TOTAL has been making strategic acquisitions, and entering in partnerships or collaboration to expand its renewable operation. Last year, the company entered into an agreement with Spain-based developer Ignis to develop 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects located close to Madrid and Andalusia.

Growth Opportunity in Renewable Space

The increasing emphasis on emission reduction and generation of more electricity from clean alternate sources of energy is becoming popular on a global scale. For example, India has set a target of 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025, which will create opportunity for exports as domestic production will not fulfill the entire requirement.



Given the growth opportunities in the renewable space, apart from TOTAL, oil and gas companies like Chevron Corporation CVX and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A , among others, are also investing heavily in the renewable energy space.

Price Performance

In the past 12 months, TOTAL’s shares have outperformed the industry.

Zacks Rank

TOTAL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.



Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!



Download now. Today the report is FREE >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.